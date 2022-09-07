Indexed Finance Tops One Day Volume of $16,688.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $173,906.22 and $16,688.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

