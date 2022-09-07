II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Announces $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

II-VI Price Performance

NASDAQ IIVIP opened at $183.62 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $305.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

