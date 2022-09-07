Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 141,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

