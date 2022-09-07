Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 26,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 72.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 134,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,585. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

