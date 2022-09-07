Ignite Planners LLC Invests $598,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SOXX traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.96. 14,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,045. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $326.70 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

