Ignite Planners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,481. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

