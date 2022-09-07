Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,353,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

