Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 9,105 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. 4,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

