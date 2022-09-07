Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Ideanomics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 8,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 464,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

