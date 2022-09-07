Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Ideanomics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of Ideanomics
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ideanomics (IDEX)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.