i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $718.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 201,737 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

