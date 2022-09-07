H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. 48,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

