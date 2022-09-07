Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $191.98 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $15.00 or 0.00077686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $191.98 million and $14.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00308632 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00122328 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,797,156 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
