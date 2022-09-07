Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.39. 54,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

