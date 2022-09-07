Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Holders Technology Price Performance

HDT opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £3.76 million and a PE ratio of 556.25. Holders Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 128 ($1.55).

Holders Technology Company Profile

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company also operates as a lighting and wireless control solutions (LCS) provider. It operates in two segments, PCB and LCS.

