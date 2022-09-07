Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Holders Technology Price Performance
HDT opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £3.76 million and a PE ratio of 556.25. Holders Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 128 ($1.55).
Holders Technology Company Profile
