Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.43

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

