Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.18. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 8,604 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O'keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

