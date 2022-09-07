Hifi Finance (MFT) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $62.26 million and $137.32 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

