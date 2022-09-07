Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Performance

LON HDIV opened at GBX 68.24 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.83. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 63.27 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.09). The company has a market capitalization of £125.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.33.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

