Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Performance
LON HDIV opened at GBX 68.24 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.83. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 63.27 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.09). The company has a market capitalization of £125.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.33.
About Henderson Diversified Income Trust
See Also
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.