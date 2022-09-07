Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.