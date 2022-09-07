Helbiz (HLBZ) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is one of 233 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Helbiz to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helbiz and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz Competitors 783 5636 11764 267 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Helbiz’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helbiz has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -538.47% N/A -208.48% Helbiz Competitors -41.30% -7,275.08% -4.86%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Helbiz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Helbiz has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helbiz and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million -$71.97 million -0.20 Helbiz Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 29.11

Helbiz’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helbiz competitors beat Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Helbiz

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.