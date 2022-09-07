HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $0.17

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $57.93 million and $655.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Franklin (FLY) traded 624.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

