Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

HE opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 174,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.