Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded up €1.00 ($1.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €151.90 ($155.00). 84,256 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €146.02.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

