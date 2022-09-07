Handy Reaches Market Cap of $33.66 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $33.66 million and $409,000.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00870019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016216 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

