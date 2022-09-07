Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gulf Investment Fund stock opened at GBX 2.19 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Gulf Investment Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.36 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £901,432.65 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.13.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

