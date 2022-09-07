Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 947,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

