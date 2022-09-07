Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON GRIO opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.86. The company has a market capitalization of £52.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,475.00. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile
