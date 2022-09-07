Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON GRIO opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.86. The company has a market capitalization of £52.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,475.00. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

