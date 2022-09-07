Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 2.8 %

GRIN opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 33.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.