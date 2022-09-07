Grimm (GRIMM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 350.9% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $72,107.35 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00049477 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000902 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Grimm
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Grimm
Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.