Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 875.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 86,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $7,053,000.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.7 %

HLI stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.