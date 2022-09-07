Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 19,152 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Coastal Financial worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 367.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CCB stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $512.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.43%. Analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.