Gourmet Galaxy Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $77,882.92 and $57,763.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

