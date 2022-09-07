Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.14. Globalstar shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 64,656 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

