Global Endowment Management LP Buys Shares of 10,600 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 154,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.