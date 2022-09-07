GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $105-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.33.
GitLab Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GTLB stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 3,189,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,661. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last three months.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
See Also
