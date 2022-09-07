GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.67)-$(0.64) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.89). The company issued revenue guidance of $411-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.80 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group raised their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

