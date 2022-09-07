GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.67)-$(0.64) EPS.
Shares of GTLB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GitLab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
