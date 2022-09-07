GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.67)-$(0.64) EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GitLab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.