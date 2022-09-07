Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading 4.9% Higher

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 12,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 213,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Gensource Potash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.25 million and a P/E ratio of -17.92.

Insider Transactions at Gensource Potash

In other Gensource Potash news, Senior Officer Deborah Ann Morsky sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,579,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$696,510.63.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

