Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $544,968.00

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $544,968.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00136095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

