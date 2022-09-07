FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.