Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fusion Fuel Green as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

