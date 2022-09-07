FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.