Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Trading Up 1.9%

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.90. Approximately 4,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$137.79 million and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.90.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.