Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.