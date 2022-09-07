Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $130.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average is $143.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

