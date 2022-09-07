First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stock Position Lifted by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,384. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

