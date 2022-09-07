First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 517,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 311,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

First Mining Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

