Financial Review: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and TDCX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 22.84 -$3.89 million N/A N/A TDCX $410.74 million 3.46 $76.82 million $0.57 17.44

Analyst Ratings

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharing Economy International and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00

TDCX has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 135.41%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,601.17% N/A -102.64% TDCX 17.49% 22.08% 17.83%

Summary

TDCX beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

