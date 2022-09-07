Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $25.27 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
