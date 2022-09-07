Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $25.27 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

About Financial Institutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.