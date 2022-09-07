Financial Contrast: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) versus SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 118.91%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

This table compares Beam Global and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -67.59% -27.50% -22.82% SemiLEDs -50.63% -83.66% -19.72%

Volatility and Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 15.02 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -14.41 SemiLEDs $4.74 million 2.56 -$2.85 million ($0.78) -3.44

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemiLEDs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chunan, Taiwan.

